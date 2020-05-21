Key questions must be answered by Ministers on meat plants

Later today the Ministers for Health, Agriculture & Business will attend Dáil Éireann to answer questions on the large scale Covid-19 infection in the meat processing industry.

“I believe there has been a systemic failure across all three Government Departments, which has resulted in 800+ staff - including up to half of the workforce in at least one meat plant - who have become infected,” says Denis Naughten.

“I firmly believe that if we do not learn from the mistakes made in our nursing homes and in our meat plants then we risk a second wave of Covid-19 infection, which will be disastrous for the health of our people and our economic recovery.

“This is now resulting in a jump of Covid-19 cases in communities which had very few positive cases to date, and this is undermining the great efforts made to date by every citizen in the State to stop the spread of this virus.

“It is just not good enough that we had to wait 50 days after the first infections in meat plants for the HSE to issue a comprehensive set of guidelines for the industry, even though the problems within plants were evident.

“We need to know why after screening all staff, employees remained in work pending the issuing of results which in some cases took over 2.5 weeks to return and why it took up to 10 days after testing before multidisciplinary teams went into meat plants with interpreters to explain to staff the measures they needed to take to minimise infection.”

Denis Naughten added: “The Minister for Health also needs to provide Dáil Éireann with the numbers of meat plant employees who availed of the State’s isolation facilities, currently available in City West, because it would have been impossible for them to effectively self-isolate in their current accommodation.

“We also need confirmation from Minister Harris that all these employees’ close contacts on the meat plant floor, travelling companions and colleagues who they resided with, did not return to work during the required 14 days after they were informed of the positive test result. Sadly, I have received anecdotal evidence that this did not in fact happen.

“And while I have received reports of Health & Safety Authority inspectors being less than helpful this week when calling to small businesses doing their best to manage under very changed trading conditions, these same inspectors conveniently failed to inspect a single meat plant over the last 50 days. Minister Humphreys needs to provide an explanation regarding this selective inspection programme which seems to blatantly contradict the stated approach of Government.

“The Minister for Agriculture needs to inform Dáil Éireann if any of his 250 veterinary and technical staff involved in supervising and regulating the operations of the 56 slaughter plants had raised concerns about their operation under Covid restrictions – a question which I asked him three weeks ago on the floor of the Dáil. He needs to now provide reassurance that these staff are satisfied that all plants are complying with the HSE guidelines for the industry that eventually issued last Monday, which Meat Industry Ireland state are being verified by Departmental officials.

“It seems bizarre that while the Health & Safety Authority had received complaints on the operation of meat plants that it seemed to sit on, the Department of Agriculture had not received a single complaint via its staff who have direct responsibility for ensuring that we maintained processing capacity throughout this pandemic.

“Today’s questioning in Dáil Éireann is not about attributing blame, but about learning from the mistakes made in the nursing home sector and the meat processing sector to ensure they are not repeated in other communities throughout the country and protecting against a second wave of Covid 19 infection,” concluded Denis Naughten.