Latest figures from the HPSC show that there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and the surrounding counties.

According to the updated data as of 11am on May 20 the figures are as follows:

Leitrim - 82

Roscommon - 308

Cavan - 802

Sligo- 129

Longford - 279

Donegal - 477