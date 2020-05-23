Further rain and windy conditions for Saturday, May 23

Today, Saturday, May 23 will be a blustery or windy day with further showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will continue in Ulster and north Connacht and will eventually clear by morning. The rest of the country will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds, gradually moderating.