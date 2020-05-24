Vouchers up for grabs during June Healthy Club Steps Challenge

Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, GAA clubs across the 32 counties have been helping their members and communities stay healthy and connected within the restrictions of public health advice.

To help reward this contribution and to celebrate the importance of staying active, the GAA’s Community and Health Department has teamed up with Irish Life, CSR partners to the Healthy Club Project, to launch a special ‘Steps Challenge’ set to run during the month of June.

Four lucky clubs will win a €2,500 voucher with O’Neill’s.

All clubs must to do is:

- Register your club’s participation by June 1 st on Irish Life’s MyLife App

- Get a minimum of 15 participants to register on the club page on the MyLife App

- Get walking!

The club in each province that records the highest average number of steps during the challenge period will win.

Participants must be aged 18 and over. The Steps Challenge, which officially begins on Wednesday, June 3, is open to all GAA clubs.

“Irish Life, along with Healthy Ireland, the HSE, and the National Office for Suicide Prevention, has worked with the GAA as our valued CSR partner for the Healthy Club Project since 2014, helping us to engage 300 clubs to date in this health-focused project," said GAA President John Horan.

“This Steps Challenge celebrates and rewards the fact that GAA clubs are supporting the wellbeing of their members and their communities even when our official training and games have been forced to stop.”

Register your club’s participation by June 1st on the following link:

https://mylife.irishlife.ie/Gaa-Healthy-Clubs-2020

How do club members join the challenge?

1. Download the MyLife app from the App store or Google Play store

- Apple App Store - https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/mylife-by-irish-life/id1459620652

- Google Playstore - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.irishlife.mylife

2. Register your details

3. Tap on the social tab on the MyLife app

4. Select challenges

5. Select the challenge for your province

