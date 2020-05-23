Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, May 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joseph Doherty, formerly Windtown, Navan, Meath / Trim, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim

Doherty Joseph, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co. Leitrim & formerly Windtown, Navan and Knightsbridge Mews, Trim, Co. Meath. 22nd May 2020. Peacefully in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy and daughters Josepha and Michelle. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Br. Jim (Irish Christian Brothers), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Government Guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place.

Kyle Luby, Clerhane, Ballintogher, Sligo / Frenchpark, Roscommon

Unexpectedly in Vancouver, Canada. Dearly loved son of Derek and Jackie, cherished brother of Gavin and Shannon, sister in law Stephanie. Sadly missed by his loving family; Grannies Breege Luby (Sligo)and Dettie Shannon (Frenchpark) Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo on 0719171117. Condolences can be left sent privately by email to seamusfeehilyandsonfd@gmail.com. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/O Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

Vincent Dwyer, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Vincent Dwyer, Littlehampton, England and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo, 17th May 2020. Vincent will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, daughters Mary and Helen, sons-in-law Ian and Arthur, brother Frank (Killaraght), sisters Nancy Fadian (Achill), Christina Gill (Leitrim Village) and Attracta Dalton (Dublin), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be offered at a later date. Vincent’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace





