82 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

The latest county breakdown of Covid-19 cases, valid up until midnight on May 20, shows that there have been 82 confirmed cases of the virus in Leitrim.

The number of cases remains low in Leitrim but it is continuing to rise and people are warned against being complacent.

In Sligo the figure for confirmed Covid-19 infections is 129, while in Longford and Roscommon the number of confirmed cases is 280 and 312, respectively.

Donegal has 478 confirmed cases while Cavan has 804 people who have been diagnosed with the virus.