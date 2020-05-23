Arrest and seizure of €50,000 worth of cocaine at Tulsk, Co. Roscommon

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €50,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) following a search of a vehicle on the N5, Tulsk, Co. Roscommon at approximately 7:30pm yesterday, Friday 22 May 2020.

A female in her late teens was arrested and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.