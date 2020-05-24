Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, May 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) Cunningham, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Cunningham, Doogra, Kilmakenny, Corriga, Co. Leitrim, Friday 22nd May, 2020, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his brother John (Brighton). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son; Brian, daughters; Mary (Dublin) and Una (London), daughter-in-law; Yvonne, sons-in-law; Bernard and Quentyn, grandchildren; Blaithnaid, Ellie, Rian and Enda, sisters; Mary Rooney (Edgeworthstown) and Margaret Lehany (Brighton), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, extended family and friends. In compliance with Government and H.S.E. Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Bernard's repose, Mass and burial will be strictly private to family members only. Bernard's funeral cortege will depart from his home on Sunday 24th of May 2020 at 12.00pm to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas, for funeral Mass as 12.30pm, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. A celebration of Bernard's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date.

Mary Painter (née Keown), Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Painter, nee Keown, Enniskillen, and formerly of Ballincar, Sligo and of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Charles. Loving Mother of Jamie, Ian, Stephen, and Victoria. Sadly missed by Sarah, and her Grandson Charles. Her brothers Hubert, Séan, Denny, Pat and Dessie, sisters Eileen, and Tina, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with NHS and HSE guidelines, Mary's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life, will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times. Donations if so desired in lieu of of Cancer Connect, Enniskillen.

Breedge Moran (née McDermott), Fort Lorenzo, Taylors Hill, Galway City, Galway / Castleknock, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



(Peacefully) at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jennifer and Sarah and their partners Brian and Andrew, her adored granddaughter Charlotte, sisters Patsy, Teresa and Eileen, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neices, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Private funeral to take place. A Memorial in celebration of Breedge's life will take place at a later date.

John Finnerty, Carrow, Elphin, Roscommon / Tipperary



Late of Carrig, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary, brother Michael and sisters Nancy and Marie. John will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Robert, daughters Patricia and Joann, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Michael and Jamie, cherished grandchildren Laura, Eimear, Jennifer, Niamh and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions John's funeral is private to family and friends only. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Private family Funeral Mass on Monday (25th May) at 12 noon in Aughrim Church. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

Joseph Doherty, formerly Windtown, Navan, Meath / Trim, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim

Doherty Joseph, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co. Leitrim & formerly Windtown, Navan and Knightsbridge Mews, Trim, Co. Meath. 22nd May 2020. Peacefully in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy and daughters Josepha and Michelle. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Br. Jim (Irish Christian Brothers), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Government Guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place.

Kyle Luby, Clerhane, Ballintogher, Sligo / Frenchpark, Roscommon

Unexpectedly in Vancouver, Canada. Dearly loved son of Derek and Jackie, cherished brother of Gavin and Shannon, sister in law Stephanie. Sadly missed by his loving family; Grannies Breege Luby (Sligo)and Dettie Shannon (Frenchpark) Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo on 0719171117. Condolences can be left sent privately by email to seamusfeehilyandsonfd@gmail.com. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/O Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.