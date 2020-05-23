Today's figures for Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

The latest figures from the HPSC shows that the number of cases in Leitrim remains static at 82.

However in neighbouring counties there has been a slight increase since the last official update during the week.

In Roscommon the figure has increased from 308 to 312.

Cavan has seen an increase of 2 with 804 cases confirmed.

Longford has gone up slightly by one to 280; similarly in Donegal the number has increased from 477 to 478.

Sligo remains static with 129 cases.

This is the latest data updated by the HPSC as of today, at 11am.