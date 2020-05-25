Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Painter (née Keown), Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Painter, nee Keown, Enniskillen, and formerly of Ballincar, Sligo and of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Charles. Loving Mother of Jamie, Ian, Stephen, and Victoria. Sadly missed by Sarah, and her Grandson Charles. Her brothers Hubert, Séan, Denny, Pat and Dessie, sisters Eileen, and Tina, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with NHS and HSE guidelines, Mary's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life, will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times. Donations if so desired in lieu of of Cancer Connect, Enniskillen.

Bridie Taheny (née Mannion), Saint Mary's Green, Collooney, Sligo



Bridie, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy & son Joe; sadly missed by her family, daughters Patsy & Mary, sons Eamon, Gerry & Francis, her sister Anna (Manchester) and brother Benny (Canada), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews & nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. House Private please. Due to Goverment restrictions & HSE guidelines Bridie's Funeral will be private to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors.

Breedge Moran (née McDermott), Fort Lorenzo, Taylors Hill, Galway City, Galway / Castleknock, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jennifer and Sarah and their partners Brian and Andrew, her adored granddaughter Charlotte, sisters Patsy, Teresa and Eileen, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neices, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Private funeral to take place. A Memorial in celebration of Breedge's life will take place at a later date.