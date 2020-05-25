Dry start but rain on the way
Today's weather predicts some rain is on the way
Monday will begin dry in many areas.
However, cloudy conditions along with rain and drizzle will move in to Atlantic coasts by late morning and extend eastwards through the region during the afternoon whilst turning more patchy as it spreads eastwards.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17, warmest inland.
South to southwest west winds will be moderate or fresh, and gusty but strong or very strong near the coast.
