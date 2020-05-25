82 people have been confirmed with Covid-19 in Leitrim

The latest figures from the HPSC, valid until midnight on May 23, shows that the number of cases in Leitrim remains static at 82.

However in neighbouring counties there has been a slight increase since the last official update during the week.

In Roscommon the figure has increased to 319.



Cavan now has 825 confirmed cases.

Longford has gone up to 281 while Donegal and Sligo remain static with 478 and 129 cases, respectively.