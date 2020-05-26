No Covid-19 deaths reported in Northern Ireland in last 24 hours
Coronavirus
There have been no coronavirus related deaths in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours.
This the first day since March 18 that no deaths have been reported.
Coronavirus
