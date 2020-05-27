Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Murphy (née Nee), Galway City, Galway / Clifden, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dalkey, Dublin



Coral Haven Nursing Home, Galway, formerly Carrick-on-Shannon and Dalkey and born in Clifden in 1918) (in her 102nd year) (peacefully) in the loving care of the management and staff of the nursing home. Beloved wife of the late Frank and much loved mother of Fr. Seamus S.J., Anthony, Barbara Garvey and Dr. Marie. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, son-in-law Seán, grandsons Shane and Brian Garvey, sister-in-law Eithne Tobin, nieces and nephews, their families and friends. A private Mass will be offered on Thursday, 28th May, at 12 noon at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. This Mass may be viewed by searching Salthill Parish Webcam. Nora will be laid to rest privately in Rahoon cemetery following Mass.

Richard Notley, Herbert Park, Bray, Wicklow / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Richard Notley Herbert Park, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Aughmore House, Anaduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Died 23rd May 2020 in the loving care of the staff at Kylemore Nursing Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Abigail, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. A private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a late date.

Kathleen Maxwell (née Brady), Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home (Leixlip), much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her beloved husband John James (Sonnie), son Hugh, daughter Sheila and brother Hugh Patrick. Kathleen will be missed and remembered with love by her children Sean, Frank, Eugene, Christina, Helen, Felim, Joan, Dolores, Dympna, Regina, Philip, Imelda, her sister Sheila, brother-in-law Jack Prior, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass, for family only, will be celebrated on Wednesday 27th May at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, with private burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed on-line from 12 noon on Wednesday at http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html