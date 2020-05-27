Cloudy start but warm day in Leitrim

Rather cloudy with a little patchy drizzle affecting Leitrim to start the day.

Cloud will thin gradually with sunshine developing, the best in the south and spreading northwards steadily.

Highest temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees widely. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with clear skies. Lowest temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees and winds remain light and variable.