Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Barry Ward, Main st., Carrigallen, Leitrim



Suddenly in the Philippines. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. Due to current restrictions a private funeral mass for family only will be celebrated on Saturday 30th May at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen with private burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery Requiem mass may be viewed on-line from 11am on Saturday at https://churchtv.ie/st-marys-carrigallen.html A memorial mass will be held for Barry at a later date.

Freda Ethel Den Hertog, Shancurry, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Peacefully, after a brief illness at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by daughter Alison, son-in-law Brian and all the animal family. Removal to the family home on Thursday 28th, reposing from 3pm. Removal on Friday 29th for cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. Online donations to the Northwest Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace