‘WFH’ drives next generation of house buyers in Leitrim

'WFH' is the newest trending acronym. No, it’s not the 'World Federation for Hobbits'. It’s 'Work From Home'.

Now we have found it, it’s here to stay. Some dreamed of been able to do it before this crisis, some can’t wait to get back to working from anywhere bar home, more have found that it has been refreshing, productive and has brought valuable hours back into their weeks without affecting their income. In fact for some, after losing the cost of commuting and in some cases child care, find that they are better off by working from home.

All this has given rise to some other questions such as

A. If I can WFH, I can do so from anywhere, so why are we renting a small apartment for high prices in Dublin?

B. If we don’t need to be here, where do we want to live, how do we want to live?

C. Is a move to the country a realistic option?

For many, the answers to all three questions is YES. This is driving enquires to REA Brady via their extensive presence on property portals both in Ireland and the UK. Lockdown has not stopped buyers from making enquires via that route. REA Brady see this as a growing trend and one that may be a significant factor in the property market once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. The core of this demand is for family homes. Our property values in this region are relatively low when compared with other parts of the Ireland, so to this audience we already have an advantage. Celia Donohue at REA Brady says “The demand is serious; we have enquiries from people of different ages and life stages across all of our price ranges. Right now, we need houses to satisfy this demand.

“When Lockdown does end and these people finally get to travel for viewings, REA Brady caution that their first question will be, “what’s the Broadband service like?”. Thankfully there have been significant improvements in broadband service across many of our areas in the last year and REA Brady have done the research to guide these buyers through the options.”

