Revealed: How many people with Covid-19 have died in care home facilities in Leitrim

A report in the Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including in Leitrim.

In one Leitrim facility, there has been just one death.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive and obtained by The Irish Times.

To see the full story see HERE

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.