Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 30, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Edward Heeran, Aughaboneil, Fenagh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Edward Heeran, Aughaboneil, Foxfield, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday 27th May peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his neighbours and many friends. In compliance with Government and HSE regulations and guidelines on Covid 19 private funeral mass will be celebrated in St.Mary's Church Foxfield on Friday morning at 11 0'clock. Private Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Stephen P. Thornton, Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford



Late of 70 17 60th Ave., Maspeth, Queens, New York 11378 USA. Suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Richard, mother Agnes, brother Richard. Deeply missed and loved by his partner Marlene (McWade), her mother Kathleen (McWade), brothers, sisters, Grainne, Sheila, Frank, Christopher. His beloved family sisters and brother, Patricia (Flynn), Arlene (McKenna), Kathy (Lanecelli), Patrick Thornton, Susan (Jinardo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends in USA. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately.

Barry Ward, Main st., Carrigallen, Leitrim

Suddenly in the Philippines. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. Due to current restrictions a private funeral mass for family only will be celebrated on Saturday 30th May at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen with private burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery Requiem mass may be viewed on-line from 11am on Saturday at https://churchtv.ie/st-marys-carrigallen.html A memorial mass will be held for Barry at a later date.



May they all Rest in Peace