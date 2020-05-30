More sunny weather on the way today

Today, Saturday, May 30 will start dry and clear in many areas. The thicker cloud near the coast will clear westwards during the morning leaving a sunny day though hazy at times in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. Warm with highest afternoon temperatures of 22 to 24 degrees.

Tonight

Dry and mostly clear with patchy mist and fog. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.