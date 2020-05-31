Sunday, May 31
Another beautiful day promised for the North West
Sunshine and warm weather for the weekend, despite some cloudy weather tomorrow, Saturday
Today, Sunday, May 31 will be another dry and warm day with long and at times hazy, spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of between 22 and 26 degrees in mostly light, easterly or variable winds.
Tonight
It will remain dry across the country overnight with light winds and lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
