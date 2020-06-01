Leitrim deaths - Monday, June 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Aodh O'Connaill, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Leitrim / Cork



O'Connaill Aodh, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Cork, Ireland, May 29th 2020, suddenly, at home. Cherished husband of Dolores and loving dad to Fergus and Saoirse, son of the late Barry O'Connaill. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, brother Sean, sisters Caoimhe and Sorcha, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends, his mother-in-law Rosaleen (Byrne) and extended family. In accordance with government directives and HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family only.

Bernadine O'Reilly, Gortnacleigh, Belturbet, Cavan



O'Reilly, Gortnacleigh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 31st May 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, Bernadine, predeceased by her parents Frank and Nancy and very deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sisters Rose, Mairead (Broxton), Philomena (Lee) and Mary (Fitzgerald), carers Antoinette and Susan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. In line with current government and HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for Bernadine will take place on Tuesday 2nd June at 12pm in St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan, followed by burial in Drumlane Abbey. Bernadine's final journey on Tuesday will proceed from her home to St. Dallan's Church via Killeshandra and Ardlougher.

Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital in his 90th year. Predeseased by his parents Michael and Mary-Anne and his sisters Elizabeth, Betty, Mary and Kathleen. Sonny will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Johnny (USA), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers. Due to current government restrictions, funeral mass will take place at a later date. House private, please.

Mary Josephine (Josie) McGreal (née McGrail), No. 6 Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom and brother Myles Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Thomas (Ballinaglera) and J.J (Donegal), daughters Cáit (Co. Offaly) and Una (Drumshanbo), brother Jimmy, sister in law Phyllis, Aunt Maggie, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will be held today, Monday 1st June in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery. House Private at all times. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Josie's Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date.

Tommy McHugh, Greaghnadarragh, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy McHugh, Yorkshire, England and formerly of Greaghnadarragh, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Brother of the late Jimmy McHugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends. May Tommy rest in peace Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace