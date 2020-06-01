Will the heatwave continue? Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Éireann

Cool unsettled weather is set to break the heatwave Ireland has been enjoying recently but rain is not a big feature of the change according to Met Éireann's forecast

While it will be warm and sunny for Bank Holiday Monday and Tuesday, it will become much cooler and more unsettled from then on.

Bank Holiday Monday will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday is for it to be dry and warm in many areas. The best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Munster. Connacht and Ulster will become cloudier as outbreaks of rain develop in the northwest during the afternoon. This rain will gradually move southeastwards through the evening and early night. It will mostly clear, but will linger near east and southeast coasts. Highest daytime temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest with values of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Wednesday will be much cooler than previous days with highest temperatures ranging from 11 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south and moderate to fresh northerly winds. It will be mostly cloudy in Leinster and east Munster with outbreaks of rain, but brighter and drier to the west and north with some sunny intervals.

Met Éireann says Thursday will be dry with sunny spells but temperatures will peak at 18 degrees with light northerly breezes. On Thursday night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the north and move southwards.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle, which will gradually clear southeastwards. Bright or sunny spells and a few showers will follow from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south with light northwest breezes.

Saturday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Sunday looks like being mostly cloudy with rain or showers and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.