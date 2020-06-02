Major resurfacing works to start on N4 today

Traffic management will be in place on the N4 between Annaduff and Carrick-on-Shannon over the next 14 weeks as part of a major resurfacing project.

The works will start from a location adjoining the local road L-3657-1 in Corbally Td near the Jamestown exit and will continue in the Longford direction for 6km finishing in Annaduff Td.

All road users are asked to observe and follow traffic management which will be installed for the duration of the roadworks.

The contractor is hoping to keep all delays and inconvenience to the public to a minimum for the duration of the roadworks but allow yourself extra time for your journey over the next few months if you are using this stretch of road.