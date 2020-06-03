A much colder and blustery day for the North West today

Today, Wednesday, June 3 will be a much cooler, blustery day. Mostly cloudy start but brighter conditions will extend from the northwest during the morning. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees, though a few degrees cooler on coasts exposed to the fresh, occasionally strong north to northeast wind.

TONIGHT

Cloud developing in the northwest and extending southeastwards overnight with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the northwest towards dawn. Lows of 5 to 9 degrees with northerly winds moderating and backing northwest.