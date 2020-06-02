Bóthar Na Naomh Duathlon cancelled for 2020

The Bóthar Na Naomh Duathlon Committee in Cloone, Co Leitrim have taken the decision to cancel their 2020 event due to take place on Saturday, August 1.

The immensely popular event has been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with the committee issuing a statement noting "we have concluded that it would not be possible to stage the event while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved.

"We hope the 2021 event will be bigger and better. Thanks to everyone who had helped in anyway already preparing for this year.

"For now stay safe and hopefully see you all in 2021."