300 less Leitrim people on Covid-19 unemployment payment in last week

New figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that there are 300 less people in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the last week.

On May 26 the figure stood at 4,000 but as of yesterday, June 2 that figure is now 3,700.

In Roscommon the figure is 6,300 compared to last week's 6,900 claims.

Sligo has also seen a drop of 400 from 7,400 to 7,000 while in Longford the figure has dropped to 4,100 from 4,400.

Cavan now has 8,300 in receipt of the payment compared to 9,200 last week.

On a national basis the department issued payments valued at €190.2m to 543,200 people in respect of their application for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This is a reduction of 36,200 on the number of people paid at the same point last week. Amongst the recipients are 28,400 who have now informed the Department that they are returning to work and 20,100 of these will be receiving their last payment this week.

There are 543,200 people in receipt a Pandemic Unemployment Payment of which 246,800 are female and 296,400 are male.

A total of 682,400 people have received at least one payment since the scheme started.

As well as those on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 57,800 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) with at least one subsidy being paid in respect of over 508,100 people under that scheme.

These payments are in addition to the 214,700 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of April.