Cruinniú na nÓg spreads youthful creativity in Leitrim on June 13

Join us for a free day of youthful creativity all around Leitrim on the 13th of June! An initiative of Creative Ireland’s Cruinniú na nÓg national programme, which recognises the crucial importance of culture and creativity in the lives of all children and young people, it aims to provide access to and encourage children and young people’s participation in ‘making’, ‘doing’ and ‘creating’!

This year we are doing things a little differently and everything is going online! All you will need for a fantastic day of creativity, from our very own Leitrim based group Airc Damsha hosting the Céilí in the Kitchen https://www.aircdamhsa.com/ceili , to a live Gig coming from the Glens in Manorhamilton with songs created by young people through workshops with Glen Hansard. http://www.theglenscentre.com/2020/05/13/glen-hansard-at-the-glens-arts-centre/

These are just some of the exciting free activities taking place online in Leitrim, there’s also Storytelling and illustration in Mohill, interactive workshops with Leitrim Organic Centre, EZxploring workshops with Leitirm Design House, live online Mud Bugs workshops, a Dungeons and Dragons workshop and much more. Check out the Creative Ireland website https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/leitrim/ to find out more about the action-packed programme of events.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national Creative Ireland initiative, with local activation in Leitrim through Leitrim County Council.