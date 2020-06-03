Black Lives Matter protest in Leitrim this Saturday

A protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is to be held on the bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, June 6, at 3pm.

Organisers are holding the event in solidarity with the human rights protests taking place around the USA following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by police officers in Minneapolis last week.

His death and the treatment of black people by law enforcement in the USA has sparked major protests across that country and also around the world with thousands of people protesting last Monday at the US Embassy in Dublin.

The event in Carrick-on-Shannon will abide by social distance regulations according to the organisers.