'We aren't heading back to big jumpers for too long,' temps to rise again next week
Some good news...
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The weather charts are predicting that temperatures will rise again next week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, while it will get much cooler now for a few days, the trend is for temperatures to rise again next week.
Alan added: "Obviously this far out the details are subject to change but we aren’t heading back to big jumpers for too long."
