Five bedroom home in Leitrim within walking distance of Lough Allen

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this five bedroom property (circa 160 sq.m) at 23 Hillcrest, Drumshanbo.

The home is ideally suited for use as a starter/retirement home and is ready for immediate occupation.



The property is located in a quiet residential area within walking distance of all local services and amenities including schools, shops and the picturesque Lough Allen.



Accommodation comprises: hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room (patio doors), utility room, downstairs wc and five bedrooms (1 en-suite) one of which is downstairs together with main family bathroom.



Some of the many features include a decking area at rear, bay windows in living area, fitted kitchen, downstairs bedroom which may be used as an additional living room or office.



Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

For more information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com