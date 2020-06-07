New to the market - Spacious four bed bungalow outside Ballinamore

New to the market is this spacious 4 bedroom detached bungalow with external garage which is finished to a very high standard at Camagh, Ballinamore.

Situated on a large site of approximately 0.76 of an acre with gardens to the front and rear.

This property is located in a quiet setting but is within a short drive to nearby Ballinamore with its many amenities including national and secondary schools, playschool, choice of shops and Local Link bus to other towns to name a few.

It also has the Shannon Erne Waterway passing through the town and this area is surrounded by nearby lakes, making it ideal for the water enthusiast!

This is a very well laid out bungalow with spacious entrance hallway, large sitting room to the front of the property, second living room which could be used as an extra bedroom or office, large kitchen dining and living area to the rear with a separate utility area, 4 double bedrooms, one ensuite and a large family bathroom.

A few of its many features include a tarmacadam driveway which continues the whole way around the property, detached external garage, upgraded Reed Bed Septic System, pumped walls and insulated attic.

A viewing is really needed to appreciate all that this impressive property has to offer.

Contact Celia at REA Brady to organise a viewing of this superb property on 087 6662111 or at celia@reabrady.ie