UPDATE: 5 deaths and 38 new cases of Covid-19
Coronavirus
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 5 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,664 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 3 June the HPSC has been notified of 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
