Anger over decision to scrap plans for a new Garda Station in Sligo

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon Frank Feighan has expressed is anger and disappointment about the decision to not to proceed with the planned new Regional Headquarters for Sligo Garda Station.

Speaking after the debate in the Dail last night Deputy Feighan said “it has been confirmed on the record of the house tonight that the proposed new Garda Regional Headquarters for Sligo will now not proceed as had been planned.

“The new station in Sligo was to form part of a three station PPP construction project which was announced by Minister Frances Fitzgerald in 2016 as part of the 2016-2021 Justice Capital Plan, along with Macroom and Clonmel. The new modern headquarters for Sligo was to replace the small, outdated and for a long period of time, unsafe Garda Station in Sligo town.

“This decision, as announced to me by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan tonight, comes despite years of commitments, visits, statements, land purchases and promises that were passed onto the people of Sligo in good faith by local politicians and news agencies. The last reference to it being made in the Dáil to Deputy Tony McLoughlin in December 2019. This was two months after the Garda Management structural changes announced by the Garda Commissioner.

“Sligo is the capital of the North West Region; we are a growth centre in the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Plan and one of the largest population bases in the region with an ongoing difficulty with drugs gangs and criminality. How a decision to scrap such a badly needed infrastructure facility can be made is beyond me.

“I am extremely disappointed about this situation and how we as local politicians have been informed about this situation by the Department of Justice, Garda Management and the OPW. I don’t know what has changed since December 2019 or since former Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said that Sligo badly needs a new headquarters.

“The rank and file members of the Gardai, politicians and the people in Sligo have been misled about this proposed new station since 2016 and this is not acceptable! The brave men and woman of An Garda Síochána in Sligo deserve a state of the art Garda station to serve the citizens of the North West.

“As a result, I am now seeking to meet with the Garda Commissioner and with local Garda management to discuss this issue and to outline my disappointment about this decision and to seek to have this decision overturned”.