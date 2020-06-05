Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Mulligan, Beaghbeg, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Former Garda Sergeant. Surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Dearly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Carmel, Tina, Pauline and Nicola, sons-in-law, partner Liam, Caoimhin, Harold and Michael, grandchildren Ciara, Conor, Paraic, Emer, Thomas, Olivia, Shaun, Harry, Charlie and Amelia, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and community of friends. With sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital and Beaumont for the terrific care over the last week. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6th, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, with private burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online from 11am on Saturday at https://churchtv.ie/st-marys-carrigallen.html A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date.

Breege Leddy, Kilnacranagh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Peacefully at Mercy Nursing Home, Derby, England. Member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Fr. Patsy and sister Philomena McGovern. Deeply regretted by her community, her sister-in-law Kathleen Leddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Funeral Arrangements Later



Jakub Wolkowyski, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his wife Arleta, daughters Lena & Julia, son Adam, mother Irena, brother Bartlomiej, extended family, relatives, co-workers & friends both in Ireland and Poland. A private Funeral Ceremony in memory of Jakub will take place in the coming days and will be followed by a private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace