Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Phillips, Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Tom Phillips (former Station Master, C.I.E) Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Station House, Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, 5th June 2020 (suddenly) at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, to the inexpressible grief of his beloved family. Predeceased by his wife Laurie, daughter Pamela, sisters Philomena, Alice and Christina. Cherished and adored father of Jimmy, Doreen, Mairead, Gerard, Declan, Colette and Colin. Deeply and sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law Peter and Hansi, daughter-in-law Bernie, By Claudine, John, Luke, Rob, grandchildren Mike, Roman, Nicola, Laura, Laurie, Sinéad, Aoibhín, Nessa and Cian, great-grandchildren Luana, Ben and Ollie, sisters Ann and Celine, brothers-in-law Gareth and Sean, nephews, nieces, members of St. Mary's Choir, relatives and a very wide circle of friends. Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a anam uasal. Due to current HSE guidelines, Tom's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Margaret (Peggy) Connolly, Oakdale, New York and formerly Aughnaha, Rossinver, Leitrim



Margaret (Peggy) Connolly of Oakdale, Long Island, New York and formerly from Aughnaha, Rossinver, died 1st June, peacefully in her 97th year following a short illness. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband Des, daughter Eileen, brothers Jim, Peter, Gerry, sisters Molly, and Sarah. Much loved and cherished mother of Margaret, Jim, Catherine, Desmond, Eileen and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bridget (Sr.Patricia), brother Vincent. Peggy, a wonderful lady, will be mourned and fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with New York State guidelines, funeral service is restricted to immediate family members. The family will hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Peggy’s life at a later date.

William (Jodie) Geelan, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Mayo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son William, parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Carmel, son Tommy, grandchildren Aoife, Maria, Niamh, Liam, Jenna and Hannah, great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Latoya and Lola, brother Michael, sisters Maura, Juliana and Ellie, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral cortege will leave McGowan's funeral home, Ballina on Monday morning at 11.45am via lord Edward St, to arrive to St. Patrick's Church, Ballina for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to : Palliative Care, C/o McGowan's funeral directors. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines William's funeral mass will be private to family and close friends only. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Breege Leddy, Kilnacranagh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan

Peacefully at Mercy Nursing Home, Derby, England. Member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Fr. Patsy and sister Philomena McGovern. Deeply regretted by her community, her sister-in-law Kathleen Leddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements later.

Jakub Wolkowyski, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his wife Arleta, daughters Lena & Julia, son Adam, mother Irena, brother Bartlomiej, extended family, relatives, co-workers & friends both in Ireland and Poland. A private Funeral Ceremony in memory of Jakub will take place in the coming days and will be followed by a private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace