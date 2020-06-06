€7,500 EuroMillions win for Donegal punter

hree numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday were lucky for one punter from Co Donegal after they landed an incredible sum of cash.

The anonymous punter placed a fiver treble via their online BoyleSports account to try and overcome the mammoth odds of 1,500/1 in the EuroMillions Plus draw taking place that evening.

The Donegal native selected the numbers 9, 10 and 17 in a €5 treble to be drawn and the numbers all rolled out of the machine meaning the big pay out had landed.

When the result was known, the punter was able to refresh their balance to see a stunning amount of €7,500 profit in their account just in time for the weekend.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “One of our customers in Donegal took aim at our 1,500/1 odds for three numbers and their ambition has paid off handsomely with a return of €7,500. Hopefully this big win will go down well, and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount from just a fiver bet.”