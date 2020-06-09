Fire service remains at scene of Sligo blaze

Sligo Fire Brigade personnel are remain at the scene of a major fire which broke out at a recycling depot in Sligo town yesterday evening.

The fire at the Greenstar Recycling Depot has now been contained, however crews are on site dampening down hot spots.

Sligo service attended the fire yesterday evening including water carrier and aerial platform. The Sligo based services and were supported by Leitrim aerial Platform.

Gardai have confirmed that Deepwater Quay Finisklin remains closed to traffic this morning.











