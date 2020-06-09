What has the weather in store for us on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Today, Tuesday, June 9 will be mostly cloudy across Connacht. After a dry star, rain and drizzle will develop in the west this morning and will spread eastwards through eh late morning and early afternoon, Some drier periods later, but cloudy and damp along the coast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds veering moderate to fresh northwesterly as rain clears.