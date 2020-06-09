€500,000 National Lottery draw winner in Donegal! Have you checked your ticket?

A National Lottery ticket sold in Donegal has won a prize of €500,000.

The life-changing sum was won on Monday evening's Daily Million Plus draw.

It has not yet been revealed where in the county the ticket was sold.

The winner can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements for collection of the prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The National Lottery has extended the period of time in which winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency. Winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from January 9 until draws in the week of July 5 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.