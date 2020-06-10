Wuff justice! Garda dog collapses outside garda station and is taken to vet

Gardaí said that a garda dog collapsed outside a Dublin garda station yesterday and was taken to the vet.

The rottweiler, who is nine years old, fell ill outside the Bridewell Garda Station while out for a walk with his owner.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí rushed him to the vet where he received treatment.

They added: "Get well soon, Kamaole!"

Dogs attached to the Garda Dog Unit assist officers in searches for suspects of crimes and for evidence which may have been discarded.

The dogs are also trained to work in serious public order disturbances and they assist in the execution of warrants.

Most of the Garda dogs are "detector" dogs which are trained to locate cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and heroin.

The remaining dogs are "cadaver" dogs and help to recover missing persons on land and from water.

Breeds of Garda dogs include German Shepherd, Labrador, English Springer Spaniel or Belgian Malinois.