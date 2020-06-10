Driver arrested after being caught at insane speed on Irish motorway

A driver was arrested on Monday morning have being detected at a crazy speed on the M9.

Naas Gardaí from the Roads Policing unit detected the driver travelling at a speed of 176km/h on the M9 near Kilcullen.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and will appear in court soon.

