Thursday's death notices in Leitrim - June 11, 2020

Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney - Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, PP, Rooskey Kilglass Slatta, suddenly, at the Parochial House, Rooskey on Monday, June 8. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget and brother Jimmy. Survived by his sisters Sheila, Nuala, Bridie, Marie and Linda, brothers Michael, Alfie and Leo, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends, together with Bishop Kevin Doran and fellow members of the clergy.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Therese's Church, Ballintogher. Due to Covid restrictions this Mass will be celebrated privately but a Mass to celebrate Father Martin's life will take place at a later stage.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at http://churchtv.ie/ballintogher.html

Michael Masterson - Moyne, Co Longford

Michael Masterson, Cornakelly, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully, on Wednesday, June 10, in the care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Margaret and Mary, grandchildren Shane, Barry, Keith, Donna, Michelle, Niamh, Emer and Kiera, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Denis, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government regulations Michael's Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday at 11am and burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick cemetery will be private and the family appreciate your understanding and sympathy at this time. A Memorial Mass for Michael will be offered at a later date.



May they Rest In Peace.