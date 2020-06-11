Man charged in relation to historical sexual abuse case in Co Sligo

Following correspondence from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí in Sligo have charged a male (aged in his 70s) in relation to allegations of indecent assault surrounding an historical sexual abuse case.

The direction comes as part of an investigation launched in March 2019 in Co. Sligo, and relates to incidents which occurred between 1978 and 1986 respectively.

The man is due to appear before Sligo District Court this morning, Thursday 11th June 2020 at 10.30am.