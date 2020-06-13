Sligo IT to hold a virtual Open Day

As the CAO change of mind window is closing soon (July 1st at 5.15pm) IT Sligo are hosting a Virtual Open Day on Wednesday, June 24.

This event can be accessed from your phone or your home PC and will give CAO applicants and prospective students and their parents the chance to ask those questions, they typically would ask at a College open day.

From course choice, sports scholarships to SUSI grant, accommodation options, there is a lot to consider. Students can interact 1-2-1 with lecturers and support staff to get the answers to any question they may have. Student can watch programme tutorials, listen to Heads of Department talk about the courses on offer and get a feel for what you can expect at IT Sligo from our student and graduate testimonials.

Leaving Cert Students, their parents or School Guidance Counsellors are invited to take part by simply visiting www.itsligo.ie/ caovirtualevents/

Rosie Gilleece, Marketing Manager says “we invite leaving cert students to browse our campus virtually and find a course that fits in with their future goals, get financial support advice and chat live online with lecturers. “

IT Sligo has also launched a range of new programmes including a suite of Engineering Honours degrees (level 8) and two full time wholly online degrees in Writing and Literature and Health Informatics. IT Sligo is agile enough to create new degrees quickly, according to what employers want in graduates, and these new programme reflect the changing nature of work.

With 94% graduate employment rate, a degree from IT Sligo prepares young people for life and work.