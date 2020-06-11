8 more deaths and 8 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Thursday, been informed that a total of 8 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,703 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 10 June the HPSC has been notified of 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.