Weather in Leitrim
Expect some dry spells this afternoon
Weather forecast for today in Leitrim
Generally cloudy today with some scattered showers - mainly early on.
Long dry spells too with a few brighter spells into the afternoon.
Mild and humid; highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.
Another breezy day with moderate to fresh northeast winds.
TONIGHT
Long dry spells will occur tonight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate northeast breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on