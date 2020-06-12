Weather in Leitrim

Expect some dry spells this afternoon

Weather forecast for the week ahead from Met Eireann

Weather forecast for today in Leitrim

Generally cloudy today with some scattered showers - mainly early on.

Long dry spells too with a few brighter spells into the afternoon.

Mild and humid; highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Another breezy day with moderate to fresh northeast winds.

TONIGHT
Long dry spells will occur tonight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate northeast breezes.