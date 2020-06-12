€20,000 grant for former Lough Rynn Dispensary

Lough Rynn Estate former dispensary building, Farnaught, Co Leitrim has been allocated €20,000 through Leitrim County Council under the ‘Historic Structures Fund’ to re-slate roofs, splice the perished ends of rafters, re-lay flashings in Code 5 lead, re-bed perished mortar joints in lime/sand.

Under the ‘Built Heritage Investment Scheme’ four projects in Leitrim have received funding totalling €60,000. These are:

Famine Graveyard Wall, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon graveyard/cemetery - Historic ruins stabilisation €15,000

Old Barracks, Main Street, Ballinamore Barracks - Lime rendering and other works €15,000

Lurganboy Lodge, Barrackpark, Lurganboy Lodge - Historic window glass conservation/protection €13,582.37

Annadale House, Kiltubrid Country house - Historic window glass conservation/protection and other works €15,000.

Deputy Feighan Frank said, “This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures and heritage buildings across the Constituency. These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity in our Counties and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities.

“The funding is also very important in terms of developing our tourism offering and helping to attract visitors, with all the benefits that can bring. It is also important to note that the works on these protected structures will generate significant employment in the conservation and construction industries, which is good news for local job creation.”