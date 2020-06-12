Road users urged to share roads safely as traffic levels increase

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have launched a new road safety campaign urging road users to be extra cautious as the roads get busier, and to realise that they have changed due to increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians on Irish roads.

It follows the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions which now allow travel within a 20km limit of the home or within the county boundary.

The new road safety campaign ‘We’re on the road back. Make it a safer one’, reminds us that as we gradually begin to leave our homes more, we’ll see more cars back on the road and many more pedestrians and cyclists about. As we adjust to a new normal, we can choose a new normal for our roads too – making them a safer place for everyone.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, avoid distractions while driving and to take care when passing pedestrians and cyclists. Pedestrians are reminded to use the footpath and if there is none, to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

In addition, the RSA and An Garda Síochána are reminding car owners to ensure their vehicle, which may not have been driven for some time, is roadworthy by undertaking some basic maintenance checks in advance of setting off. With many people working from home, they may be out of the habit of driving; drivers are being encouraged to make sure they are comfortable and familiar with their vehicles again before going on any journey.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána ‘We’re on the road back. Make it a safer one’ campaign, includes two new radio adverts that will air on national and local radio. It will be supported by digital and social media activity.

To date in 2020, there have been 64 fatalities as a result of 60 fatal crashes on Irish roads, compared to 64 fatalities following 55 fatal crashes up to the same period in 2019.

Top 5 Driver tips on basic vehicle maintenance checks

Drivers should undertake basic checks at least once a week and before any long journey. These checks are equally important if vehicles have not been used for some time. Further details can be found in the RSA Car Safety Checks Booklet.

Tyres: Your tyres are the only point of contact between you and the road so it is vital that they are maintained correctly. Complete the following checks before taking to the road:

• Check tyres for correct inflation pressure.

• Tread depth – the minimum legal permitted tread depth is 1.6mm but the RSA recommends changing all tyres at 3mm.

• Examine the condition of all tyres; look for defects such as sidewall tear or bulges etc.

Battery: Worn out and flat batteries are reported as one of the most common causes of breakdowns in Ireland. If your vehicle has not been used for a period of time, there is a risk that the battery may be flat and your car will not start.

Lighting: Check all lighting before driving your car, replace bulbs as necessary and ensure all lights are clean.

Engine Oil Level: Failure to maintain the correct oil level and carry out the necessary oil or filter changes can result in extensive and costly engine damage. Check the engine oil dipstick level before driving your car.

Wipers and Windscreen Wash: Check wipers are not in good working conditions, i.e. not worn. Check level of windscreen wash regularly and top up as necessary.

Check the owner’s manual for more details.