€22,750 for ‘Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences’

Drumshanbo Community Council have been awarded €22,750 for their ‘Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences’ project from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine under its Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

In Co Sligo the ‘Strandhill Peoples Market’ will receive €18,942 which will be used to help re-open the food market post COVID-19 and to help promote it and the locality of Strandhill to a wider audience.

The ‘Sligo Food Trail’ which has helped promote Sligo food businesses and the County of Sligo to a national and international audience will receive €17,500.

Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) will receive €12,987.

Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan welcomed the funding and said, “This dedicated fund provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

“I am delighted to see that these local agri-food projects have received support from the Government and I want to congratulate the business owners, committees and the volunteers involved in these amazing Agri food projects.”